In a heartfelt tribute‚ Thobile Thembi Maseko said the death of her daughter‚ Khensani Maseko‚ had left her a broken woman.

“Khensi‚ your tragic passing left a gaping and bleeding hole in my heart. You were my pride and joy from the moment I held you for the first time.

“I loved you with every fibre in me‚” Thobile said in her tribute‚ written in Khensani’s funeral programme.

Khensani‚ 23, a Rhodes University third-year BA Law student‚ committed suicide on Friday last week in her Johannesburg home after she was allegedly raped in May.

Her funeral‚ which was held on Thursday at the Nasrec Memorial Park‚ was attended by Rhodes University vicechancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela and police minister Bheki Cele‚ among other dignitaries.

“You were my child and yet my little sister I never had. We had a wonderful life together.

“We shared the highs and the lows‚” Thobile said in her tribute.

Khensani was hailed by her friends‚ fellow students and the university as an “incredible” leader and a selfless person.

Rhodes University SRC member Nhlakanipho Mahlangu said: “When I found out she was running for presidency [of the Student Representative Council]‚ I was afraid.

“Khensani would come into the room and capture it with her aura. We looked up to her.”

She said she and Maseko were‚ at this time last year‚ running against each other for the SRC presidency at Rhodes.