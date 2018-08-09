Tributes flow at memorial to honour Ntshona

Hundreds of people, including family members, politicians and other dignitaries, packed the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton late on Wednesday to pay homage to one of Port Elizabeth’s most celebrated sons, Winston Zola Ntshona. The award-winning actor, playwright and author died after a long illness at the age of 76 in New Brighton on Thursday last week.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.