Soldier shot dead in bed by unknown men
A Port Elizabeth soldier was shot dead in his bed in a suspected hit at his Motherwell home on Wednesday. Zolile Seteni, 54, a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier, died shortly after 6am in his Gqwaru Street home. According to police, Seteni was shot in the head while his three children – two girls aged 9 and 11 and a boy aged 13 – were inside the house.
