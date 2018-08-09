i
Metro confident Ironman route will be ready

Work on the R13m upgrades on sections of the Port Elizabeth route is still under way

By Siyamtanda Capa - 09 August 2018
Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport committee members and councillors, from left, Tommy Faltain, Kabelo Mogatosi, Walter Shaidi and Mxolisi Breakfast, on Wednesday visited some of the roadworks being done in the city, including the Ironman route.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

With less than a month before Nelson Mandela Bay hosts the Ironman 70.3 World Championship, work on the R13m upgrades on sections of the Port Elizabeth route is still under way.

But sports and recreation boss Noxolo Nqwazi said on Wednesday contractors would be finished by Friday next week.

The roads and transport committee on Wednesday visited parts of the route where contractors could be seen working – with most sections still needing paint.

News
DA councillor Kabelo Mogatosi said he was confident the work would be completed soon.

“There is a lot of work that has been done. There have been some delays with the rain but we are quite confident that we will be more than ready for Ironman,” Mogatosi said.

“These are very minor touch-ups.

“We are confident they will meet the deadline.”

The committee also visited roadworks in New Brighton, Motherwell and Chatty Links.

ANC councillor Mvuzo Mbelekane said he was not happy with work done in Cefana Street, Motherwell.

“I’m not happy with the design of the cul-de-sacs. They are poorly designed.

“We can’t continue to spend money to beautify roads when there is a dire need for new access roads in our townships.

“The roads we built are not designed to accommodate future developments.”

