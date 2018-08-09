Metro confident Ironman route will be ready

DA councillor Kabelo Mogatosi said he was confident the work would be completed soon.

“There is a lot of work that has been done. There have been some delays with the rain but we are quite confident that we will be more than ready for Ironman,” Mogatosi said.

“These are very minor touch-ups.

“We are confident they will meet the deadline.”

The committee also visited roadworks in New Brighton, Motherwell and Chatty Links.

ANC councillor Mvuzo Mbelekane said he was not happy with work done in Cefana Street, Motherwell.

“I’m not happy with the design of the cul-de-sacs. They are poorly designed.

“We can’t continue to spend money to beautify roads when there is a dire need for new access roads in our townships.

“The roads we built are not designed to accommodate future developments.”