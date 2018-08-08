Three robberies in KwaNobuhle since Monday

Three robberies occurred in KwaNobuhle, on the outskirts of Uitenhage, since Monday night.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the latest robbery happened at 1:30am on Tuesday while a woman was sleeping inside her home.

“She woke to a sound of the lounge door being forced open.

"[The woman] went out of her bedroom, and managed to see two men, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a pistol.

"She then ran back and locked herself inside," Nkohli said.

"After the men fled, the woman unlocked the door and saw that a television set, a cell phone and a play station were missing from the house."

In a separate incident on Monday, at about 10:25pm, a man was robbed of his blue Volkswagen Caddy in the driveway of his house in Makuleni Street, KwaNobuhle.

"When he stopped in the driveway, two men approached him.

"They pointed firearms at him and demanded the vehicle keys.

"The suspects sped off with the vehicle," Nkohli said.

At about 8:40pm on Monday, a woman was robbed inside her Mkile Street home.

Nkohli said the woman was watching television with a relative when someone knocked at the door.

"After she opened the door, three unknown men, one armed with a firearm, stormed into the house.

"[The] suspects stole cash, a leather jacket and three cellphones before fleeing in a grey Toyota Avanza,” he said.

In all three cases, no one was injured.

Nkohli urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

Three separate cases are under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.