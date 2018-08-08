Student apologises for rape comments
A Nelson Mandela University student leader has apologised for a comment he made about sexual frustration leading to rape, saying it was taken out of context.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.