Speaker Lawack denies request for Trollip special meeting

Speaker Lawack has denied a request for a special meeting on Friday to oust mayor Athol Trollip.

Members of the opposition had earlier petitioned for a council meeting to change the Nelson Mandela Bay government, stripping Trollip of his position.

In his place, they proposed Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels, national party bosses confirmed following a meeting a meeting in Johannesburg.

Former deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani, of the UDM, was put forward as deputy mayor.

UDM president Bantu Holomisa and PA leader Gayton McKenzie confirmed the decision, saying it was unanimous.

The EFF has since backtracked saying it would not support a mayoral candidate from the PA.

On Wednesday morning, Lawack denied the request by the opposition for a special council meeting on Friday, saying it was in breach of applicable time periods in terms of the council's Rules of Order.