Locked loos put pupils in pinch
Contractor takes action after payment delays
Four of the renovated ablution blocks at EZ Kabane High School in KwaDwesi have been kept locked by the contractor – this time due to payment issues with the Eastern Cape education department.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.