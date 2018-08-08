Big prizes for top matric achievers

The cream of the crop have less than a month to get their entries in for The Herald Matric of the Year.

Prizes valued at more than R120,000 are up for grabs, as well as bragging rights as the best matric in the Eastern Cape and Southern Cape.

Since 1993, school heads or representatives have been invited each year to nominate their leading grade 12 pupils.

The judges this year – education department curriculum manager Isaac Metembo and The Herald and Weekend Post editor Nwabisa Makunga – have been tasked with evaluating and selecting 20 finalists from top achievers.

Metembo said the school curriculum played a pivotal role in moulding and preparing pupils for tertiary education and the working world.