There have been 332 objections to changing the name of Grahamstown to Makhanda.

This was disclosed by arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday.

“Most‚ if not all‚ have made allegations of ‘lack of consultation’‚ ‘cost implications’‚ ‘historical sentiments’ and the claims that the Government Gazette on June 29 2018 was defective because it ‘did not state the fact that the public have one month to object or complain to the minister on his decision’‚” Mthethwa said.

“It is heartening to know that South Africans understand that ours is a participatory democracy where they can raise objections and their ‘voices’ be heard.”

The town falls under the Makana Municipality and has a population of 67‚274.

Makhanda and Makana both honour Makhanda kaNxele‚ a warrior who fought against the land dispossession of the Xhosa.

He was imprisoned on Robben Island and drowned trying to escape.

Mthethwa previously said the renaming had been preceded by 20 years of discussions‚ involving the public‚ historians‚ academics and politicians.

As early as 2012‚ the Makana Local Municipality had public engagements on changing the name of Grahamstown when it was dealing with changing street names‚ he said.