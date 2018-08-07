Woman killed in accident outside PE

A 78-year-old woman was killed and another injured when the car they were driving in veered off the road and over turned on the N2 near Van Stadens.

The accident happened at about 1:30am while the vehicle was travelling towards Jeffreys Bay.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the cause of the accident was unknown however no other vehicle was involved.

“The vehicle veered off the road and rolled. It came to a standstill in the bushes alongside the road,” he said.

“The female passenger was killed in the accident while the 77-year-old man who was driving was injured and taken to hospital.”

Labans said that the accident response unit was assisting with determining the cause of the accident.

A case culpable homicide was under investigation.