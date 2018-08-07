In a statement released by Rhodes communications head Veliswa Mhlope‚ the university said it had contacted Maseko’s family after she had reported the rape and the family had travelled to Grahamstown from Johannesburg for a meeting.

They had decided to take their daughter home for a while and Rhodes had agreed to follow up on the matter.

The third-year BA student was due to return to the university this week for a meeting with the support and investigation team.

The university said it was working with the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to push for an inquest into her death.

A notice to suspend the alleged perpetrator has been issued.

“The tragic passing of Khensani will not mark an end to the investigation into the circumstances leading up to her passing‚” said vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela.

For Monday and Tuesday‚ the university’s academic programme will be substituted by an alternative programme of education on gender-based violence.

On Tuesday morning the students are marching to the Settlers Monument‚ where Maseko would have graduated upon completing her degree.

Mabizela said her death underlined the pervasive scourge of gender-based violence in our society.

“We have been robbed of an amazing young woman‚ who was destined to make a significant impact on our society and beyond‚” he said.

Maseko’s family said in a statement that Khensani’s suicide had devastated her family and friends‚ as well as the larger community of colleagues and peers.

“As a family‚ we do not take lightly the circumstances leading up to Khensani’s death. We would like to explicitly express that we condemn‚ in the strongest possible terms‚ any form of violence and abuse against women and more particularly rape against women. We urge that the law should be allowed to take its course‚” they said.

The family expressed its gratitude for the support and messages of condolences‚ love and remembrance they had received.

Maseko’s funeral is planned for Women's Day, August 9.