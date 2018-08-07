Foam puzzle unsolved

The mysterious appearance of masses of foam in the Motherwell canal has still not been solved – with similar substances spotted at the weekend in the Baakens River.

Zwartkops Conservancy official Jenny Rump said it still had not been informed what had caused the foam.

“After the rains this weekend, whatever it was has now been washed into the river.”

She said both SRK Consulting and Nelson Mandela University had taken samples for analysis.

Zwartkops Conservancy conservation officer Luthando Gxowa said last week the foam was seen three times but it could not find the source.

A resident, who declined to be named, said he saw a huge amount of foam in the Baakens River on Saturday morning.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said: “For now it is difficult to track the source of this liquid. We will get the results this week.

“We call on industries and private individuals to refrain from discharging undesired substances into rivers, canals and the stormwater system.”