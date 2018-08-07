Malan died in 2011‚ while Wiley and Allen died in the 1980s after allegedly committing suicide.

The new book alleges that the crimes took place on Bird Island‚ close to Port Elizabeth‚ during the 1980s.

Teenage boys were allegedly flown to the island by defence force helicopters on the instructions of those behind the “paedophile sex ring”.

The boys were allegedly taken to the island under the guise of fishing expeditions.

The book alleges that at least one minister‚ who it claims was involved in the orgies‚ is still alive – although it does not name him.

Mfaka said given that there was no statute of limitations when it came to rape‚ it could still prosecute the case.

“But this will depend on the evidence contained in the docket‚” he said.

“Prosecutors would have to look at the evidence and ensure that all witnesses had been consulted with. If they are satisfied that there is a case to prosecute‚ they would look at prosecuting it.”

Dave Stewart‚ spokesperson for former president FW de Klerk‚ who served in Botha’s cabinet as education minister‚ said: “Naturally, this is news to him and comes completely out of the blue.

“If he had known anything of this nature‚ he would have raised it.”

Asked if De Klerk would cooperate with a prosecution if there was one‚ Stewart said De Klerk would co-operate with any “proper legal process”.

“It is‚ however‚ too early to speculate on any of this.”

Botha’s former deputy minister of law and order‚ Roelf Meyer‚ said while he had seen the story he had no knowledge of the allegations.

“I don’t know whether it is true or not and cannot comment‚” he said.