NMU rape case withdrawn - police

Eastern Cape police confirmed on Monday afternoon that a Nelson Mandela University student had opened a case of rape at the weekend.

Hours later, she withdrew the case.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 21-year-old student’s boyfriend was arrested and detained after she opened a case on Saturday morning but later withdrew the case.

“On Monday, the complainant had a consultation with the prosecutor and the case remains closed,” Naidu said.

The latest development comes as the university suspended all academy activity including evening classes for the rest of Monday.