NMU classes suspended as management engage with students

Academic activities at Nelson Mandela University have been suspended for the rest of the day, including Monday evening classes, following allegations of rape on campus at the weekend.

The university said in a statement that management wanted to “actively engage with protesting students on matters relating to gender-based violence”.

Students blocked the entrances to the North and South campuses on Monday morning following allegations that a female student had been raped on campus at the weekend.

“The events of this past weekend have once again foregrounded the university’s deep concerns regarding reported cases of GBV.