i
News

NMU classes suspended as management engage with students

By Herald Reporter - 06 August 2018
NMU students
NMU students
Image: Deneesha Pillay

Academic activities at Nelson Mandela University have been suspended for the rest of the day, including Monday evening classes, following allegations of rape on campus at the weekend.

The university said in a statement that management wanted to “actively engage with protesting students on matters relating to gender-based violence”.

Students blocked the entrances to the North and South campuses on Monday morning following allegations that a female student had been raped on campus at the weekend.

“The events of this past weekend have once again foregrounded the university’s deep concerns regarding reported cases of GBV.

We unequivocally reiterate our condemnation of acts of GBV and we are on record as the university to keep the conversation going towards working with staff and students to embed a culture of zero tolerance,” the statement read.

“We urge students to practice their agency in partnering with management to promote safety on all our campuses, particularly in communal spaces such as the residences.”

The university said earlier that a case had been opened with police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they were aware of the alleged incident and that a statement would be issued later on Monday.

 

Also Read

Students protest following NMU rape

The university has confirmed it is looking into a “sexual assault” and that a case had been opened against the suspect, also a student at the NMU.
News
7 hours ago

Resolute PE marchers break silence on abuse

As some gently hummed hymns, others wept quietly, holding each other as they acknowledged the pain and anger that had brought them to the Port ...
News
4 days ago

Violence against women, and men, unacceptable

Nose out of joint. Feelings trampled upon. Ego bruised. All because of being excluded from a worthy-cause event based on physical characteristics. ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Bay women in solidarity against gender-based violence

Women in Nelson Mandela Bay were among thousands from around the country participating in a national march to protest against an avalanche of ...
News
5 days ago

Latest Videos

Wow! Robbers steal an entire ATM in Eastern Cape
Ironman: are we ready?

Most Read

X