i
News

Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko

By Chrizelda Kekana - 06 August 2018
Khensani Maseko left a heartbreaking suicide note on Instagram.
Khensani Maseko left a heartbreaking suicide note on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/_khensani_

Just a few days into women's month‚ another tragedy has rocked Mzansi after it emerged that a young woman took her own life after allegedly being raped.

News of Khensani Maseko's suicide dominated most social media platforms on Sunday‚ after people discovered she had left a suicide note on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

According to EWN‚ Rhodes University's communication and advancement division said Khensani died at her family home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

It is alleged that Khensani committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.

🎯

A post shared by Khensani Maseko (@_khensani_) on

NO ONE DESERVES TO BE RAPED!!

A post shared by Khensani Maseko (@_khensani_) on

The young woman‚ who was a student at Rhodes University‚ formed part of the Rhodes Independent Electoral Board 2018 among other things. Those who knew her personally have expressed how beautiful she was as a person and how she spoke fondly of the dreams she had.

Several high-profile personalities and people from all walks of life have filled social media with an outpouring of tributes in Khensani's honour.

The circumstances surrounding Khensani's death has left Mzansi heartbroken.

Latest Videos

Wow! Robbers steal an entire ATM in Eastern Cape
Ironman: are we ready?

Most Read

X