Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko
Just a few days into women's month‚ another tragedy has rocked Mzansi after it emerged that a young woman took her own life after allegedly being raped.
News of Khensani Maseko's suicide dominated most social media platforms on Sunday‚ after people discovered she had left a suicide note on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.
According to EWN‚ Rhodes University's communication and advancement division said Khensani died at her family home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.
It is alleged that Khensani committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.
The young woman‚ who was a student at Rhodes University‚ formed part of the Rhodes Independent Electoral Board 2018 among other things. Those who knew her personally have expressed how beautiful she was as a person and how she spoke fondly of the dreams she had.
Several high-profile personalities and people from all walks of life have filled social media with an outpouring of tributes in Khensani's honour.
The circumstances surrounding Khensani's death has left Mzansi heartbroken.
She has a name... #Khensani #RIPKhensani #BeautifulAngel pic.twitter.com/Bm8fVJBsvC— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) August 5, 2018
"When people ask for help...Help them" - Khensani Maseko. #RIPKhensani 💔— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) August 5, 2018
I am so so sorry, Khensani. Rest, baby girl. 😢💔 #RIPKhensani #SihleMaphumuloMustBeJailed #EnoughisEnough pic.twitter.com/V4EC8lgP4D— Boity Thulo (@Boity) August 5, 2018