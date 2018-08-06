Former deputy minister of education and convicted women basher Mduduzi Manana will be one of the panellists at an event against gender-based violence next weekend.

Manana's face was plastered on the poster of the Shevolution Africa event‚ scheduled for Saturday‚ August 11.

Another headliner is deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The event is titled: "Legends United Against Gender-Based Violence".

Tickets ranged between R1‚000 and R5‚000‚ with the proceeds reported to "Lion Mama and other development programs".

Lion Mama‚ as she has come to be known‚ is an Eastern Cape mother who admitted to stabbing her daughter's alleged rapists‚ killing one of them and injuring two others last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority had opted not to press charges against her.

Exactly a year ago‚ Manana and two of his friends were alleged to have assaulted three women - Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mopipa - after an altercation at the Cubana restaurant in Johannesburg.

Manana pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment or a fine of R100‚000‚ which he opted to pay.

A video emerged online showing the altercation.