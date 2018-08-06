Man found murdered in PE flat
Port Elizabeth police are investigating a murder after the body of a young man was found in a flatlet at the @Figtree flats in Glenconder Crescent, Springfield.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.