Shrien Dewani, cleared of wife’s murder, finds love with man
Shrien Dewani, who walked free from the high court in Cape Town after being cleared of murdering his new bride Anni in Gugulethu, has found love with a man.
Dewani, 38, has posted photographs on Instagram with Brazilian-born photographer Gledison Lopez Martins.
The men have been together for about 18 months and recently spent a holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza, MailOnline reported.
It said Dewani and Martins had also travelled together to Mumbai, where the bisexual British businessman married Anni in 2010 before their Cape Town honeymoon.
Anni’s uncle, Ashok Hindocha, told MailOnline: “If he’s been to Ibiza I hope he enjoyed the beaches. My family and I will never be able to because Anni loved the beach and every time we have tried to go we have left in tears.”
Judge Jeanette Traverso set Dewani free in December 2014 after his counsel applied for his discharge, saying the state’s case was based on lies.
Key witnesses Zola Tongo and Mziwamadoda Qwabe – both convicted of Anni’s murder – and Monde Mbolombo had contradicted each other.
Traverso found the trio had “twisted evidence” to incriminate Dewani.
She picked apart the testimony of Tongo, the only man able to link Dewani to the crime, and concluded: “One does not know where the lies end and the truth begins.”