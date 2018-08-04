Shrien Dewani, cleared of wife’s murder, finds love with man

Shrien Dewani, who walked free from the high court in Cape Town after being cleared of murdering his new bride Anni in Gugulethu, has found love with a man.

Dewani, 38, has posted photographs on Instagram with Brazilian-born photographer Gledison Lopez Martins.

The men have been together for about 18 months and recently spent a holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza, MailOnline reported.

It said Dewani and Martins had also travelled together to Mumbai, where the bisexual British businessman married Anni in 2010 before their Cape Town honeymoon.