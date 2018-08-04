The University of Cape Town confirmed on Friday that an inquiry into the death of Professor Bongani Mayosi‚ dean of health sciences‚ was under way.

This comes after a group of academics called for an inquiry into the factors that led to the suicide a week ago of the 51year-old cardiologist.

The Black Academic Caucus at the University of Cape Town‚ and others referred to as Concerned UCT Staff‚ released a statement on Thursday calling on the university council to set up an inquiry “as soon as possible after the funeral” on Saturday.

They want “a thorough investigation of the circumstances leading to Prof Mayoi’s decision to terminate his life”.

The group also proposed that “this inquiry must be set up in consultation with especially black staff and students‚ who have on various occasions expressed their experiences of being marginalised at UCT”.

They said key to the inquiry would be “an understanding of the working conditions in institutions such as UCT”.

The Fees Must Fall movement has come under the spotlight over the way its members occupied Mayosi’s office‚ taunted him‚ belittled him and called him names in 2016.

Professor Jonathan Jansen wrote this week: “He suffered greatly when students occupied his offices during the fees protests‚ humiliating and insulting this gentle man to the extent that he had to take two months of leave to recover.”