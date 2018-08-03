Despite the government raising the value added tax (VAT) from 14% to 15% in April, some foods – including oil‚ bread‚ fruit and sugar – are cheaper than they were a year ago.

“A closer look at the data suggests that much larger forces than VAT are at play [like] tough economic conditions and the recovery from drought.

“A sluggish economy has constrained consumer spending‚” Statistics SA said in analysis published this week.

Stats SA looked at the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) and found that bread and cereal were 3.1% cheaper in June than in 2017‚ while fruit prices dropped by 3.2%.

“The average price for a loaf of brown bread was R12.24 in June 2017‚ falling to R11.53 in June 2018‚” it said.

It is not all good news‚ though.

Meat‚ fish‚ dairy and vegetables became more expensive.

You would have paid‚ on average‚ R47.37 for a kilogram of hake in June compared with R41.09 in 2017. Overall‚ the basket of food that is used to measure the CPI would have been 0.1% cheaper in June compared with April when VAT was raised.