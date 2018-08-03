Owners of problem buildings face action
Properties in Walmer, Central, Korsten and North End are among those listed
Nine property owners in Nelson Mandela Bay are facing court action after the municipality gave them ultimatums to either fix or demolish their dilapidated buildings.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.