Final curtain for Ntshona

Tributes pour in from around the world for theatre legend

By Gillian McAinsh, Angela Daniels and Nomazima Nkosi - 03 August 2018

“We have lost a giant of South Africa, the epitome of ubuntu.” This was said by Winston Ntshona’s grief-stricken friend and fellow theatre icon, John Kani, after his death in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

