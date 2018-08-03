Farewell to a brilliant dreamer
It had taken Mayosi 20 years and many failed attempts before making the potentially life-changing discovery.
“If you have reached your dream, do something else.” These words by Professor Bongani Mayosi have motivated many medical professionals across the country, according to one of the speakers at a memorial service in Port Elizabeth on Thursday night for the renowned cardiologist, who died last week.
