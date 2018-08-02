Record Powerball for grabs

The National Lottery has confirmed that South Africans stand the chance to win R140m in Friday’s Powerball lotto – the biggest amount yet in the lotto’s 18-year history.

A record number of tickets are expected to be bought.

In the Powerball Plus draw on Tuesday, there was a winning ticket for just over R5.5m.

The National Lottery said the winner came forward on Wednesday morning.

“We know that the winning ticket was bought at KwikSPAR Rensburg in Heidelberg for R30 using a Quick Pick selection method‚” spokesperson Naledi Masopha said.

All winners receive free financial advice and trauma counselling from the National Lottery.