JUST IN | Plans for new Bay coalition government

By Rochelle de Kock - 02 August 2018
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. File picture
Image: Brian Witbooi

Plans are in motion to change the Nelson Mandela Bay government before the end of next week.

At a meeting in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, leaders from the ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC, United Front and Patriotic Alliance took a decision to remove mayor Athol Trollip through a no-confidence motion.

There are plans to form a new coalition government. 

This was confirmed by AIC general secretary Mahlubi Jafta, Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie and UDM regional leader Mongameli Bobani on Thursday afternoon.

McKenzie said: "We are removing this administration.

"The PA can no longer be blind to the fact the the DA is evicting coloured and black people only.

"[The] Bay needs new and fresh leadership - leadership that will not have youth run to Jo'burg for opportunities.

"Huge changes [are] coming."

The meeting was also attended by Faith Muthambi of the ANC, EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee and Zanoxolo Wayile of United Front.

The parties are in the process of getting signatures from all opposition councillors to petition speaker Jonathan Lawack to hold a special council meeting by no later than next week Friday.

Trollip declined to comment saying he would not comment on a meeting he did not attend. 

This is a developing story.

