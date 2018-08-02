i
Grocery deals fraud suspect in court on Friday

By Hendrick Mphande - 02 August 2018

A woman who advertised grocery deals on social media and then allegedly fleeced clients out of their money will appear in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

