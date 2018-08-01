Reserve bank governor inspires future governors at PE schools

It is the responsibility of the South African Reserve Bank to contain inflation and keep it from hindering economic growth but it is up to businesses to uplift the country through employment.

This is according to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago who spoke to pupils from various schools in New Brighton on Wednesday.

"The countries that thrive are the ones that produce goods that other countries want to buy," Kganyago said.

"People say government should provide jobs but governments don't create jobs businesses create jobs. This means we must create businesses."

Kganyago said this would be key to securing the value of the Rand.

"Wealth is not determined by the minerals [a country has]. Singapore, Japan and Switzerland have no minerals, but they are among the richest countries in the world.

"The value of a currency is determined by the goods produced and whether other countries will buy it."

Kganyago said the bank’s role in strengthening the currency was through keeping inflation between 3 and 6%.

"At the moment there is a fear that we have low growth and high unemployment, but inflation is not going down. This poses a challenge to the bank [around which aspect] we should focus on."

However, Kganyago explained that a zero inflation rate would also be detrimental to the economy.

"Without inflation people will hoard money and if nobody wants to spend the economy slows down. Zero inflation could actually halt economic activity."

Speaking after the event, Paterson High School pupil Fakazi Ndlazi, 16, said she hoped to be governor one day as well.

"The people in my community always think of low positions and don't dream big," Ndlazi said.

"I want to motivate my siblings and peers to aim high – and now I know the tools I need to be governor."

Ntlantla Mfamana, 19, a matric pupil at Masiphathisane Secondary School, said the talk would help him reach his dream of becoming a businessman.

"We learned about what monetary policy does, and I will need that fundamental knowledge to [manage a business] and create jobs," he said.