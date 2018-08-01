Pipeline repairs to affect water supply
Water supply to parts of Walmer, Humewood, Summerstrand and South End will be disconnected on Thursday morning for repairs.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the repairs to a 525mm water pipeline were expected to take the whole day.
Affected areas are:
- Walmer (1st Avenue up to 7th Avenue Walmer)
- South End
- Essexvale
- Southdene
- Lea Place
- Victoria Park
- Airport Valley
- Athlone ParkHumerail
- Humewood
- Humewood Extension
- Forest Hill
- Summerstrand (From Humewood up to 2nd Avenue Summerstrand)
Drinking water tankers will be provided at:
- Victoria Park School
- Settlers Park Primary School in Fordyce Road Walmer
- 6th Avenue Shopping Centre Walmer
- Caltex in Forest Hill
- Humerail SuperSPAR above Virgin Active
- Bayworld Oceanarium Parking Lot