Pipeline repairs to affect water supply

Water supply to parts of Walmer, Humewood, Summerstrand and South End will be disconnected on Thursday morning for repairs.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the repairs to a 525mm water pipeline were expected to take the whole day.

Affected areas are:

Walmer (1st Avenue up to 7th Avenue Walmer)

South End

Essexvale

Southdene

Lea Place

Victoria Park

Airport Valley

Athlone ParkHumerail

Humewood

Humewood Extension

Forest Hill

Summerstrand (From Humewood up to 2nd Avenue Summerstrand)

Drinking water tankers will be provided at: