i
News

Pipeline repairs to affect water supply

By Herald Reporter - 01 August 2018
Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water on Thursday.
Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water on Thursday.
Image: www.pixabay.com

Water supply to parts of Walmer, Humewood, Summerstrand and South End will be disconnected on Thursday morning for repairs.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the repairs to a 525mm water pipeline were expected to take the whole day.

Affected areas are:

  • Walmer (1st Avenue up to 7th Avenue Walmer)
  • South End
  • Essexvale
  • Southdene
  • Lea Place
  • Victoria Park
  • Airport Valley
  • Athlone ParkHumerail
  • Humewood
  • Humewood Extension
  • Forest Hill
  • Summerstrand (From Humewood up to 2nd Avenue Summerstrand)

Drinking water tankers will be provided at:

  • Victoria Park School
  • Settlers Park Primary School in Fordyce Road Walmer
  • 6th Avenue Shopping Centre Walmer
  • Caltex in Forest Hill
  • Humerail SuperSPAR above Virgin Active
  • Bayworld Oceanarium Parking Lot
Parts of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water on Thursday August 2 due to pipeline repairs.
Parts of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water on Thursday August 2 due to pipeline repairs.
Image: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality / Facebook

Latest Videos

Ironman: are we ready?
EFF’s 5th birthday celebrations in 90 seconds

Most Read

X