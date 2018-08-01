Ironman: are we ready?

Some roadworks still under way as organisers put finishing touches to international event

With a month to go before Nelson Mandela Bay plays host to one of its biggest international showcases – the Ironman 70.3 World Championship – the municipality is in a mad scramble to put the finishing touches to its preparations. Parts of the roads that had to be resurfaced to meet international Ironman standards are still under construction.

