#TheTotalShutdown
Awful truth of gender violence
Countrywide marches planned in #TheTotalShutdown to highlight scourge
A call to mark National Women’s Month not with celebration but with a total shutdown has led to countrywide marches planned on Wednesday to protest against an avalanche of gender-based violence in SA.
