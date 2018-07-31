SA celebrates World Ranger Day

South Africa is due to celebrate World Ranger Day today in the Darlington Dam section of the Addo Elephant National Park.

The emphasis of World Ranger Day this year is on marine rangers and the work they do to protect natural heritage but SANParks has chosen this northwest Karoo section of the Addo elephant park because the celebration event will include the historic release of a small herd of elephants in the area.

The translocation of the elephants from Addo’s main game viewing area is being done in partnership with the British organisation Network for Animals.

The marine rangers are scheduled to show off their skills with a simulated perlemoen poaching bust on the dam incorporating air, marine and ground personnel and including the K9 dog unit Environment Minister Edna Molewa and other dignitaries in the conservation sector are due to attend.