The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced taxi fare increases between R1 and R10 for local trips and R1 to R20 for long distance journeys from August 1.

The fare hike was attributed to a sharp rise in the price of petrol and the recent fuel levy increase.

“Santaco’s highest decision-making body‚ Management Council (Manco)‚ has decided at its specially convened meeting that taxi fares for local and long-distance operations will increase‚” the organisation said.

“For the January 2017 until January 2018 period alone the petrol price has increased with 130%. There was a further fuel levy increase in 2018. Santaco has therefore decided the August 2018 increases will only be valid until June 2019‚ when they will be reviewed.”

“Santaco regrets the impact of these increases on the commuters‚ especially the poor‚ but unless they are effected‚ many taxi operators will struggle to stay in business and consequently offer this much-needed service.”

Santaco dismissed reports that the taxi industry would be part of a planned petrol-price strike to force government to give some form of relief to motorists being squeezed by the rising cost of fuel.

“While the taxi industry feels the pinch of the petrol price‚ Santaco believes a taxi strike on petrol is not an option for now. Instead Santaco wishes to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa in order to find alternative ways of managing the pressure on taxis. This‚ however‚ does not take away considerations for Santaco to embark on a strike or any other action.”

