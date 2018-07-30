Cardiologist’s death rocks SA
‘Mandela of medicine’ widely mourned after losing silent battle with depression
The sudden death of professor Bongani Mayosi has been described as a devastating loss, with some of his colleagues saying he was the Nelson Mandela of medicine.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.