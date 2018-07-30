i
Bay to host Miss Drag SA

By Siyabonga Sesant - 30 July 2018

Nelson Mandela Bay has been picked as the host city for the second annual Miss Drag SA competition following the beauty pageant’s successful inaugural event in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape in 2017.

