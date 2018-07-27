Watson fights delay to start of fraud trial

The trial in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court is meant to start in August

With former Eastern Province Rugby president Cheeky Watson’s legal bills sitting at R2m for his fraud and money-laundering case, his lawyer, Marinda Veldsman, fought on Thursday to prevent two of his co-accused from postponing the start of the trial to December.

