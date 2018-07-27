Rhino killed in Eastern Cape

A young black rhino was found dead on the Great Fish Nature Reserve on Thursday afternoon.

This is the third dead rhino to be killed in the province this month.

The latest poaching brings the current provincial rhino poaching death toll for the year to 11.

White rhinos are classified as “near threatened” while black rhinos are still seen as “critically endangered”.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the three-year-old bull was found shot. Both horns had been hacked off.

The discovery came while the reserve's rangers were on patrol.

Eastern Cape Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said the carcass was about three days old, suggesting that the animal was shot on Monday.

“We would like to reiterate that reserve owners check the game regularly, even the secluded or remote areas of the reserve. Police members visited the scene and are following up leads to track the suspects,” she added.

Officials said poachers were now using hunting rifles compared to tranquiliser darts previously.

Last year, 12 rhinos were killed in the Eastern Cape, compared with 19 killed in 2016.