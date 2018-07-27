i
News

Rhino killed in Eastern Cape

Provincial rhino death toll rises to 11

By Gareth Wilson - 27 July 2018
Rhino carcass
Rhino carcass
Image: Supplied

A young black rhino was found dead on the Great Fish Nature Reserve on Thursday afternoon.

This is the third dead rhino to be killed in the province this month.

The latest poaching brings the current provincial rhino poaching death toll for the year to 11.

White rhinos are classified as “near threatened” while black rhinos are still seen as “critically endangered”.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the three-year-old bull was found shot. Both horns had been hacked off.

The discovery came while the reserve's rangers were on patrol.

Eastern Cape Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said the carcass was about three days old, suggesting that the animal was shot on Monday.

“We would like to reiterate that reserve owners check the game regularly, even the secluded or remote areas of the reserve. Police members visited the scene and are following up leads to track the suspects,” she added.

Officials said poachers were now using hunting rifles compared to tranquiliser darts previously. 

Last year, 12 rhinos were killed in the Eastern Cape, compared with 19 killed in 2016.

ALSO READ

Two rhinos poached at Shamwari

Two rhinos were found shot dead at Shamwari Game Reserve near Port Elizabeth on Saturday night.
News
18 days ago

Brutal end for Bella at Bay game park

Bella was discovered dead and brutally mutilated
Your Weekend
27 days ago

Rhino poached at Kragga Kamma Game Park

A rhino has been poached at the Kragga Kamma Game Park just days after officials dehorned three white rhinos at the Port Elizabeth ...
News
28 days ago

Rhino carcass found on EC Reserve

The carcass of a rhino has been found on a game reserve on the outskirts of Kirkwood.
News
1 month ago

‘Reducing the reward’

Three white rhinos were dehorned at Port Elizabeth’s Kragga Kamma Game Park.
Your Weekend
1 month ago

Another rhino poached outside Port Alfred

TWO more rhinos have been poached on a luxury private reserve on the outskirts of Port Alfred. This marks the second poaching incident in which three ...
News
1 month ago

Rhino shot at luxury reserve

Another rhino has been poached, this time on a luxury private reserve near the Great Fish River on the outskirts of Port Alfred.
News
2 months ago

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
The shocking moment a Mercedes crashes into a security guard

Most Read

X