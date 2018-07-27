i
News

Metro struggling to fill vacancies

Some positions not filled since 2015

By Siyamtanda Capa - 27 July 2018

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is struggling to keep to its three-month turnaround time to fill vacancies even after launching a paperless system.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
The shocking moment a Mercedes crashes into a security guard

Most Read

X