Blitz on dodgy PE eateries

Municipal health officials crack down on grimy, unhygienic food outlets in Central

Expired goods being sold, mouldy dough used to make vetkoek and filthy kitchens were exposed in a blitz through Port Elizabeth’s Central area by public health officials, as they cracked down on a string of illegal and grimy eateries on Thursday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.