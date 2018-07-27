Blitz on dodgy PE eateries
Municipal health officials crack down on grimy, unhygienic food outlets in Central
Expired goods being sold, mouldy dough used to make vetkoek and filthy kitchens were exposed in a blitz through Port Elizabeth’s Central area by public health officials, as they cracked down on a string of illegal and grimy eateries on Thursday.
