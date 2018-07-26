Walmer Park iStore targeted by gang

A gang of six men robbed the iStore in the Walmer Park Shopping Centre at midday on Wednesday.

According to shoppers, the gang walked out of the centre pushing a trolley covered with a blanket shortly after the robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said three men had initially entered the store, before ushering staff into the back office.

“Three men walked in and showed staff members a firearm before ushering three of them into the back office.

“At the time, two of the staff were already in the back office,” Rheeder said.

“The men closed the door and demanded that the manager open the safe.

“While in the office, the suspects told the five staff members to face the wall.

“They stole money and stock.”

Before leaving, the robbers opened the back door and let the staff out.

“Only once the men were out of the shop was the panic button pressed and police alerted,” Rheeder said.

A shopper, who saw the men leaving the shop, said she had noticed three other men standing around the shop.

“Some of them came out of the shop looking very suspicious.

“That is what caught my eye,” she said.

One was pushing the trolley covered with a blanket and he was surrounded by the others.

“There were about six of them and they walked to the exit and left,” she said.

The robbers fled in two getaway cars.

Shortly after the robbery, police cordoned off the store while notices were placed on the glass doors and windows stating that the shop was closed for the day.

In June, nine thieves broke into the Walmer Park Shopping Centre and hit two stores in less than two minutes.

The gang were armed with a crowbar, sledge-hammer and firearms.

The thugs broke into the centre through a fire escape before targeting Francarlo Jewellers and the iStore shortly after 4am.

Since then, five suspects have been arrested and lots of the jewellery recovered.

In October, about R2m in Apple cellphones and gadgets were stolen from the store during a burglary.