Proceedings halted as convicted murderer complains of pain

Pair found guilty last month of murder of 12-year-old Aaliyah ‘Angel’ Tee

By Devon Koen - 26 July 2018
Convicted murders Deon “Kwas” Harmse, left, and Nealon Redhouse
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Sentencing proceedings of convicted murderers Deon Harmse and Nealon Redhouse were halted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday, after Harmse complained he was in too much pain.

The pair were found guilty last month of murdering Aaliyah ‘Angel’ Tee, 12, and the attempted murder of her parents Candice and Edmund in June 2016.

Shortly after court proceedings started Harmse’s legal representative James Riley told the court his client was in severe pain and could not concentrate on court proceedings.

Previous court appearances of the pair had also been delayed because of the health of Harmse who, at one stage, had a plastic bag attached to his chest.

Judge Mandela Makaula ordered Harmse be taken for a medical examination immediately to ascertain if he was fit to stand trial today.

If not the medical practitioners must give a date for when Harmse would be healthy enough to continue attending his trial.

The matter is set to resume at 12:30pm. 

