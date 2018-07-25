Skateboarding will feature at the Olympic Games for the first time in 2020‚ and Capetonian star Jean-Marc Johannes is dreaming of being there.

Johannes‚ 27‚ of Athlone‚ will become the first skateboarder to receive special recognition in the Cape Town Sports Council awards on Wednesday‚ but his dreams are firmly fixed on Tokyo.

“It will be the fulfilment of a lifelong dream to represent my country‚” Johannes told SportClub Magazine.

“So I’m going to work hard on performing well around the world and hopefully qualify.”

The Cape Town Sports Council awards honour athletes in all sporting codes that fall under the Western Cape department of cultural affairs, and Johannes is being recognised as South Africa’s most decorated skateboarder and a world record holder.

He snagged the record by performing 14 “nollie heelflips” in one minute at the Shred Skatepark in Paarden Island‚ Cape Town.

The trick involves using the front foot to push the nose of the skateboard down while the back foot slides backwards‚ spinning the board‚ before the rider lands on it.