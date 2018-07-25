Sewage spills rife in Zwide as old pipes crumble
Residents complained that accessing their homes had become difficult
Sanitation infrastructure in Port Elizabeth’s Zwide township is crumbling, causing constant sewage spills in the area. Ward 24 councillor Kolekile Boqwana said he fielded about eight complaints a week from residents in his ward about overflowing sewage. This was revealed at a site visit by roads and transport portfolio head Marlon Daniels at the corner of Boxongo and Nkewana streets on Tuesday.
