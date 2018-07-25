‘I conquered Kili, but double almost broke me’

PE-born journalist grateful to be home safe and sound

After standing on Africa’s highest point for a third time, SABC journalist Gillian Pillay is grateful to be home safe and sound – despite the disappointment of not having completed the double summit of Kilimanjaro she had aimed for this year. The second leg of the gruelling trek – which Port Elizabeth-born Pillay, 38, had completed twice before – had to be called off when she fell so violently ill that other climbers had to feed her along the way.

