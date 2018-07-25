Businessman tells of fight over hammer

Panel-beating company owner accused of assault

Businessman John Killik recalled in court on Tuesday how he was allegedly knocked to the ground by the owner of a panel-beating company in a squabble about a 6kg hammer. Killik, 73, the CEO of Legal Assist Trust, was testifying in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court. He has accused Eugene van Vuuren, 34, of assaulting him following an incident on December 11 2015.

