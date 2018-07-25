Bay in Smart City move with free WiFi at rank

Connection to be permanently available to the public and should remain free

A project aimed at positioning Nelson Mandela Bay as a Smart City has enabled taxi rank users at the Greenacres Shopping Centre to link up to free Wi-Fi in the area. The project, initiated by Project Nelson Mandela Bay in partnership with internet service provider Amobia, has been warmly welcomed by taxi commuters.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.