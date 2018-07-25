BAIC factory at Coega rolls out first vehicle
Presidents of SA and China kick off production at PE plant
The first BAIC vehicle to be assembled in Africa was rolled out by the presidents of China and South Africa via live video link from Centurion, near Pretoria, on Tuesday The vehicle, an X25 compact SUV, was unveiled before hundreds of guests, including political and business leaders, and the heads of parastatals at BAIC South Africa’s new production facility in the Coega Development Corporation special economic zone (SEZ) in Port Elizabeth.
