‘Blood moon’ eclipse in our skies on Friday

A total eclipse of the moon. That is what South Africans will see with the naked eye on Friday night when they gaze up at the stars.

According to the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa‚ it will the longest lunar eclipse this century – and will last from 8.24pm to just after midnight.

The moon will start changing shape when it enters the shadow of the Earth at 8.24pm, before it is fully eclipsed from 9.30pm to 11.13pm.

The moon will be faintly lit by light that is refracted from the Earth’s atmosphere that gives it a pale reddish colour.

It will then recover its shape before the eclipse ends at about 12.19am.

“Near the eclipsed ‘blood moon’ on Friday will be the ‘red planet’ Mars‚ shining at its brightest since 2003,” the society said.

If you miss the lunar show on Friday night‚ you will have to wait until May 16 2022 to see the next eclipse.