16 stolen cars recovered‚ 12 arrested‚ in weekend raids

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 24 July 2018
Car speedometer. File picture
Image: Pixabay.com

Twelve people were arrested in separate incidents in connection with 16 stolen and hijacked vehicles‚ including a Cadillac‚ at the weekend.

“Some of these vehicles have been identified as being used to commit serious and violent crimes including theft of other vehicles‚ hijacking‚ business and house robberies‚” police said in a statement.

“The vehicles including a Cadillac stolen in Brackendowns were recovered in all areas of Gauteng as far as Springs and Carltonville.

“Some were found at Johannesburg suburbs of Booysens‚ Mondeor‚ Brixton‚ Hillbrow‚ Fairlands and Soweto.

"These vehicles include seven Toyota vehicles‚ three VW vehicles‚ four Nissan models‚ a Ford Ranger and a white BMW.”

The suspects have been charged with possession of alleged stolen vehicles.

They are also thought to be involved in serious and violent crimes.

“One of the suspects from Eldorado Park has been described as a serial thief of motor vehicles at several malls in the south of Johannesburg.

The police also seized 19 firearms during the operations.

